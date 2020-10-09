Iran, Russia discuss JCPOA

According to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two sides stressed the importance of further coordination among all signatories to the deal for the continued implementation of the agreements in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

During the meeting, the two officials also dealt with some issues of mutual interest.

The 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed between Iran and six world powers, but the United States withdrew unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran that the remaining parties failed to make up for.

