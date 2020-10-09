Envoy: Extra sanctions on Iran, great disgrace for US

In his message which was released in Iranian embassy’s Twitter account, Qasemi said US’ Department of the Treasury by escalating maximum and vivid pressures especially when Trump took office and by increasing the sanctions policy a day after US withdrawal from and international agreement has escalated its mad measures against Iranians.

Fresh sanctions against 18 Iranian banks which did business with some foreign companies in the world and with US’ Department of the Treasury permit mostly for buying drugs and medical equipment is nothing but a criminal and inhumane act blocking the way for medical supplies for patients suffering from incurable diseases.

Apart from propaganda campaign, such an act is nothing but a kind of sadism, otherwise the wise in the world know that although this crime against women and children in the country increases the sufferings and hardship and a great disgrace for US prestige.

Qasemi advised US politicians to know that the world is bigger than what they imagine and great Iranians will treat US sadism and arrogance by their patience and culture.

Earlier, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati blasted imposing sanctions on the Iranian banks, and said that some of the sanctioned banks were handling imports of food and medicine and worked with foreign banks which still have all the necessary waivers from the US government.

"Although in the past months, we have been in dire need to provide medicine and food to the people due to the maximum pressure, so far we have not allowed any shortage to be felt in the country," he said.

From now on, the central bank, along with the private sector, will make every effort to provide medicine and basic goods needs of the people and will not allow more pressure to be put on the people in this area, Hemmati said.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday imposed sanctions on 18 Iranian banks and financial institutes in a move to bring the Iranian people to their knees.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish