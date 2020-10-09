Oct 9, 2020, 5:35 PM
Zarif arrives in China

Tehran, Oct 9, IRNA - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif heading a high-profile delegation arrived in China on Friday to hold meetings with Chinese senior officials.

Zarif is to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on bilateral ties and regional developments on Saturday (tomorrow).

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that the agenda of Zarif's visit is the exchange of views on international, regional developments and the expansion of bilateral relations, adding that the two countries have agreements on important areas such as countering the US unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of countries.

