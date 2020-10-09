President Rouhani: New US sanctions sheer propaganda for domestic media

"Americans have so far done everything they could against the great Iranian nation and that by doing so, they cannot break the Iranian people's resistance," President Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati on Friday.

President Rouhani said that the US government's actions are within the framework of political propaganda and aimed at their own domestic goals.

He appreciated the efforts of the Central Bank of Iran in supplying the people's basic needs.

The Iranian president called the US moves and actions in continuation of Trump's strategic mistakes in withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said that the US government, in the wrong analytical framework, believed that these sanctions would break the Iranian resistance, but the passing of the time showed that this analysis was by far from reality and was inefficient.

Referring to the US failures by repeating strategic errors like the snapback mechanism, Rouhani noted that “all nations know that these actions by the US government are completely against international law and regulations, besides Washington's actions are completely inhumane in the coronavirus pandemic era and human rights claimants on the world should condemn it".

