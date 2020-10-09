Oct 9, 2020, 2:22 PM
AFC dismisses Al Nassr's complaint against Persepolis

Tehran, Oct 9, IRNA – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on Friday dismissed a protest lodged by Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia against Iran’s Persepolis which was aimed to stop the Iranian club from playing in the final game of the 39th edition of AFC Champions League (ACL 2020).

The protest was in connection with the semi-final match of the AFC Champions League (West) pursuant to Article 59 of the ACL 2020 Competition Regulations. 

After being defeated by Persepolis in the ACL semi-final match, the Saudi club provided AFC with some false documents, arguing that a number of Persepolis players, who played against Al Nassr, were not allowed to do so.   

The AFC has announced it will not make any further comment on the matter.

