US policy of sanctions will fail again: Spox

"Frustrated by humiliating failures & futility of "maximum pressure", Bibi-Firsters lure Trump into doubling down on inhumane targeting of ordinary Iranians. The same gang has carelessly gambled with America's interests & reputation for past 4 years. Once again, they'll lose," he said in his Twitter account.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control at US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on 18 Iranian banks in a move to bring the Iranian people to their knees.

