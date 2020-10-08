Zarif: Iranians will survive US cruelties

"Amid Covid19 pandemic, U.S. regime wants to blow up our remaining channels to pay for food & medicine," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Iranians WILL survive this latest of cruelties," he added.

"But conspiring to starve a population is a crime against humanity. Culprits & enablers—who block our money—WILL face justice," Zarif noted.

According to Western media Independent: " The Trump administration has decided to impose new sanctions on Iran's financial sector in defiance of European allies who warned that the move could have devastating humanitarian consequences on a country reeling from the coronavirus and an ongoing currency crisis."

9376** 2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish