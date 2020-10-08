Rouhani condoles demise of Shajarian

"Maestero Mohammad Reza Shajarian, the distinguished artistic figure, and creator of the most enduring Iranian songs, Ramadan singer, and songwriter left a valuable legacy. Surely, the honorable nation of Iran will keep the name, memory, and works of this beloved artist alive in memories", Rouhani wrote on his Twitter account.

Shajarian passed away in Jam Hospital in Tehran on Thursday (October 8, 2020) after suffering a long period of illness. He was last admitted to the ICU of Jam Hospital on October 5, 2020, due to poor physical conditions.

