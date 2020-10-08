FM Zarif offers condolences over Iranian legendary singer's departure

"Maestro Shajarian was a great & true Ambassador of Iran, her children and—most of all—her culture," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Iranians across the world and partcularly to his loved ones" he added.

"From God we come and to Him we return."

Iranian classical singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian has passed away on Thursday after suffering a long period of illness.

The great master died at the age of 80 at Tehran's Jam Hospital.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit on October 5 with unstable general cardiopulmonary and respiratory conditions and decreased level of consciousness, hypotension, and platelets.

He was a legendary singer and a well-respected person among Iranian and all over the world.

