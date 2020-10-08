Zarif to visit China to discuss bilateral ties

Referring to the details of Zarif's visit to China, Khatibzadeh said that following close consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China, the Iranian foreign minister will travel to China on Friday (October 9) to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

He noted that the agenda of Zarrif's visit is the exchange of views on international, regional developments and the expansion of bilateral relations, adding that the two countries have agreements in important areas such as countering unilateralism and the US interference in the internal affairs of countries.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish