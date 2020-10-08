Official: COVID-19 kills 230 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 230 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 27,888.

Some 4,392 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,052 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that a total of 488,236 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 399,300 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 4,335 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 4,232,064 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Tehran, Sept 4, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that some 118 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 22,044.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish