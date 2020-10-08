Narges Mohammadi freed from jail

Head of justice office of Zanjan Province Hojjatoleslam Abolqassem Sadeqi-Niaraki said Islamic mercy was granted to Narges Mohammadi and led to her freedom.

She had been sentenced to 10 years in prison, but her prison term reduced to eight and a half years, he said, adding she was freed last night after serving eight and a half years in prison.

Narges Mohammadi had been serving her prison term on charge of acting against national security in Zanjan.

1483**1416



