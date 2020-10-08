Leader mourns Arbaeen in person

The ceremony is being held without crowd and under the health protocols set by national anti-coronavirus headquarters.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

The Arbaeen procession is one of the largest religious ceremony being held in Iraq every year, but, Iranian Government called it off this year due to the pandemic which has killed over one million people worldwide since its outbreak in December, 2019.

