Iran exports 550 tons of non-oil products to Oman via southern port

The products have been dispatched to northern Omani port of Shinas, Ahmad Jamaleddini, governor of Sirik County in Hormuzgan Province, said.

Worth of the exported products has been 64 billion rials, the official said adding that the cargo is the fifth being exported to Oman via Sirik Port.

The cargo, which was dispatched to Oman by three vessels, include fruits, mineral water, dried fruits, cans, grains and chaff, the governor said.

He noted that export line from Sirik to Shinas has been launched to boost trade in the province.

About five months ago, the first non-oil cargo was exported to Oman through Sirik, the official added.

Sirik 175 km east of Hormuzgan Province is located in southern Iran.

