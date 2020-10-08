Borrell: EU trying to increase trade with Iran

“All in all, we are trying to do our best to increase our trade with Iran,” Josep Borrell said addressing the European Parliament plenary debate on the situation in Iran.

“It is very difficult because the American sanctions are very powerful, but, the Iran deal is not just a nuclear deal - it is a nuclear deal on one side and an economic deal, on the other. And one thing goes with the other,” he added.

“We cannot pretend [to ask] Iran to fulfill all the nuclear obligations if at the same time they do not get any kind of reward from the economic side,” EU chief said.

“We continue fighting to keep the nuclear agreement alive and working, and at the same time,” he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Borrell recalled to US decision to start trigger mechanism, saying: “We cannot share the position of the US, as did not 13 Members of the United Nations Security Council.”

9376**1416

Reporting: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

