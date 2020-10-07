Defense Minister terms armed forces as thorn in enemies' eyes

Speaking in a meeting with senior commanders in Khorasan Razavi province, Brigadier-General Hatami referred to Iran’s strategic position in the region, Iran’s location in West Asia, its geographical situation and its oil, gas, energy resources and its waterways have been coveted by enemies.

He said that Iranians will punish whoever is thinking about aggression against Iran.

General Hatami described Iran's armed forces as source of national encouragement and confidence and a thorn in eyes of the Islamic Revolution's enemies.

Earlier, Hatami said that the Iranian defense industry is self-sufficient in light of the various scientific and technology know-how achievements of Iran.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that the defense industry is strongly supporting the armed forces to defend the independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The top Iranian general added that the country's defense industry is manufacturing advanced and modern military products, including fighter jets, drones, ballistic and precision missiles, radars, satellites, submarines, helicopters, tanks, and other defense needs and the country's defense industry has become an encouraging model for the success of civilian manufacturing sector, especially in manufacturing hospital equipment and medical devices to help cure coronavirus patients."

