Spox urges US to stop blocking Iranian people's right to use own money

"US keeps repeating empty offers of 'aid'. Here's an idea: Put ur policy where ur mouth is. Just stop blocking Iranian people's right to use their own money frozen in Korea, Iraq & Japan, to be used for food & medicine-amid pandemic. Simple. Ask OFAC to allow South Korea to send our $ to Switzerland," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is a financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the US Treasury Department. It administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions in support of US national security and foreign policy objectives.

