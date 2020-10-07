Oct 7, 2020, 7:18 PM
Spox urges US to stop blocking Iranian people's right to use own money

Tehran, Oct 7, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called on the US officials to make their policy and words correspond to each other by avoiding making empty offers.

"US keeps repeating empty offers of 'aid'. Here's an idea: Put ur policy where ur mouth is. Just stop blocking Iranian people's right to use their own money frozen in Korea, Iraq & Japan, to be used for food & medicine-amid pandemic. Simple. Ask OFAC to allow South Korea to send our $ to Switzerland," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is a financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the US Treasury Department. It administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions in support of US national security and foreign policy objectives.

