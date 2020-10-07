Spox: Iran officially protests Armenia, Azerbaijan, not to forgive threat against security

In addition to pursuing the issue from Armenian and Azeri border guards, the Foreign Ministry has filed its official complaint against aggressions to border areas.

He added that Foreign Ministry has protested against shooting bullets and rockets from Azerbaijan and Armenia to Iran which has violated territorial integrity, security and has brought about damages to property.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran will not forgive any act against Iranians' security.

We called on both sides to take all necessary security measures in the light of friendly relations, good-neighborliness, respecting sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Iran.

Shooting rockets and missiles from Azerbaijan and Armenia has injured a kid and caused fear among people in border areas.

The dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan was originally erupted over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and changed into a six-year war (1988-1994), Armenia took control of the region, as well as seven counties around it. Some 35,000 people were killed and 800,000 were displaced.

In May 1994, the two countries accepted a ceasefire, but international efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), aka Minsk Group, have been fruitless so far.

Minsk Group has failed to restore peace to the region, which suggests that for some reason, some Western countries are not willing to put an end to the dispute. They definitely have some interest in the region and can save them only when the region is facing an ongoing crisis.

The two parties have accused each other of having started the conflict.

