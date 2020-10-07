Official: COVID-19 kills 239 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday that with the 239 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 27,658.

Some 4,019 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,820 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 483,844 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 397,109 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,274 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,207,631 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish