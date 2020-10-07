Oct 7, 2020, 2:36 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 239 more in Iran

Tehran, Oct 7, IRNA –  Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 239 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday that with the 239 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 27,658.

Some 4,019  new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,820  of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 483,844  Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 397,109 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some  4,274  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that  4,207,631 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

