Police chief: Iran-Iraq borders sealed off

Ashtari said one of the approvals of anti-COVID19 committee was to stop all commutes in Iran-Iraq common borders.

He lauded people's good cooperation with the police to contain corona pandemic.

Earlier, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Iran has no plans to hold Arbaeen processions this year due to restrictions imposed on public gatherings to contain spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Infallible Household and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land in modern Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Every year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

