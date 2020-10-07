Rouhani warns against Nagorno-Karabakh conflict spreading to region

Speaking during a cabinet session, the president said that in his talks with the Armenian and Azeri officials, he had underlined the significance of protecting the Iranian security.

"Nothing can be resolved by conflict and bloodshed," Rouhani said.

He cautioned those who “fan the flames of war” that this war would not favor anyone.

Rouhani said that Iran cannot tolerate the shelling of its soil by the warring sides in Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic.

He noted that Tehran has asked both neighboring countries to pay due attention to this issue.

It is not acceptable for Iran that certain countries are transferring terrorist elements from Syria and other places to this region which is close to the Iranian border, the president said, adding that Iran has conveyed this message to officials from both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

