Iran exports 285 tons of goods via Tamarchin customs in six months

Gholamreza Babaei, the director of Industry, Mine and Trade Department of West Azarbaijan Province, said on Wednesday that Iran’s exports from Tamarchin customs during the mentioned period valued at $412 million which shows a 32% growth in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

Cement, metal product, food, industrial products, fruits and machine carpet were the Iranian goods exported from Tamarchin customs over the period under study, the official said.

Iran has also imported some 2,232 tons of commodities from Tamarchin customs over the six-month period, Babaei said.

He added that the country’s imports from this western border terminal valued at some $9.3 million which shows a 35% growth in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

Heavy machinery and spare parts were the main items imported to Iran from Tamarchin customs during the mentioned period, the official said.

Tamarchin customs, located some 11 kilometers away from the western bordering city of Piranshahr, the customs office monitoring Iranian border trade with Iraq.

