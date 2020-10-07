Iran holds US accountable for assassination of Gen. Soleimani: Spox

Lieutenant General Soleimani, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with a record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

Khatibzadeh earlier said that the United States, especially, the current regime at the White House systematically violates the basic diplomatic principles through their out-of-norm measures taken to design and implement assassination attempts, interfere [in other countries' affairs] militarily, renege on many international agreements and violate national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other states.

All those measures have turned the US into a refractory and lawbreaking regime in the international community, he added.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish