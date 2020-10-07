Envoy says urban diplomacy vital for reinforcing Iran-Croatia ties

Speaking in a meeting with Mayor of the City of Zagreb Milan Bandić described municipalities as local governments which are active in social, cultural and economic fields.

Drawing comprehensive cooperation programs between Tehran and Zagreb municipalities can accelerate relations between two countries.

He also suggested holding Tehran and Zagreb cultural week.

Meanwhile, Bandić said that the municipalities have developed two decades cooperation and that Tehran as one of the biggest Asian capitals has valuable experience in civil management.

Iranian and Croatian governments enjoy friendly relations and Municipalities can reinforce relations in social level.

It is an honor that Zagreb is a multicultural , open and safe capital city in Europe.

The two sides reviewed maintaining cooperation in technical, training, crisis management, disposal of wastes management, urban infrastructure, traffic management and preserving cultural heritage.

