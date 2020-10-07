Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 7

*** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Countries should not be partners in US ‘inhumane acts

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday criticized the countries that enforce US sanctions on Iran, urging them not to follow America’s footsteps in its “inhumane acts” against the Iranian nation.

“This nation (Iran) does not expect those countries that inadvertently apply these sanctions to be implicated in America’s inhumane acts,” Rouhani said at a government economic coordination meeting in Tehran.

- Iran plus 25 countries urge lifting sanctions to tackle coronavirus

Iran, China and two dozen other countries called on the United States and Western countries to end the use of unilateral sanctions to ensure an effective response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement read by Chinese envoy Zhang Jun at the United Nations, they slammed the United States for “violating human rights and hindering development” in countries on which it places economic sanctions.

“The response to and recovery from COVID-19 requires global solidarity and international cooperation,” the countries said in the statement.

- Iran’s int’l flights grow 64%

The number of international flights of Iran’s airlines in the month to August 21 increased 64 percent compared to the 31-day period to July 21.

Iranian airlines carried 177,511 people on domestic routes and 141, 44 people on international routes during July 22-August 21, showing 37 percent and 30 percent growth respectively.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Armenians Must Leave Occupied Territories’

Ali Akbar Velayati, an international adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has called on Armenia to withdraw its forces from the regions it has occupied in Azerbaijan.

In an interview with Iranian daily Kayhan, Velayati touched on the new flare-up in armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh, saying there is no military solution to the conflict.

- Iranian Radars for Stealth Detection Operational

Two sets of long-range Qadir radar system, manufactured by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, came into operation on Tuesday.

The homegrown radars joined the countrywide air defense network in a ceremony attended by senior military commanders.

- Defense Minister Opens Teflon Cable Factory

Iran’s defense minister on Tuesday inaugurated a factory producing Teflon cables with application in military and civilian industries.

General Amir Hatami said the Teflon-coated cables are one of the highly-used components in the military industries and are also utilized in the non-military sector. The minister said the domestic automotive industry would benefit from the homegrown Teflon wires.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Rouhani calls on countries to ignore U.S. sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani has called on the global community to disregard U.S. sanctions and to avoid being complicit in “U.S. inhumane measures” against Iran, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

“This nation does not expect countries unknowingly complying with the sanctions to be complicit in U.S. inhumane measures,” the president said at a meeting of the government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters on Tuesday.

- South Africa lifts visa for Iranian travelers

South Africa’s government has announced that it waived visa requirement for passport holders from Iran and ten other countries.

In a bid to boost tourism to the country, South Africa’s home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced visa-free travel for 11 countries. In a media briefing, the minister said the visa-free status of citizens of some countries and territories was temporarily suspended at the start of the lockdown period, Travel Daily Media announced on Tuesday.

- Deployment of U.S. aircraft carriers to Persian Gulf reduces risk of war: IRGC general

A top Iranian general has said the deployment of U.S. aircraft carriers to the Persian Gulf region decreases the chance of war between Iran and the U.S.

“Over the past years, the Americans have never won any wars. And today they do not see themselves in a position to go to war with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation. And when they deploy a certain aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf with great fanfare, this means that they are losers,” said General Yadollah Javani, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for political affairs

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish