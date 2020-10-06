Oct 7, 2020, 12:23 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 84067576
0 Persons

Tags

IRNA, Sputnik to work together in fighting coronavirus

IRNA, Sputnik to work together in fighting coronavirus

Tehran, Oct 6, IRNA – Managing Director of Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Mohammad Reza Noruzpour said on Tuesday that IRNA will soon have a joint collaboration with Russia's Sputnik news agency in late October to exchange experiences in the face of the pandemic outbreak, and a webinar will be held for journalists from both news agencies to share views.

Speaking at the third committee meeting of Iran-Russia media cooperation, he added that IRNA will do its utmost to help counter the dominance of the Western media, as it has always been a forerunner in communicating, interacting and cooperating with Russian news agencies and media outlets in other fields.

The two nations of Russia and Iran have made great efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and develop all-out relations, and have shown serious resolve to that end, Norouzpour said, noting that  they are still far from meeting all expectations and what should happen.

Describing the role of the two countries' media in strengthening of bilateral relations as vital and significant, he said that both Iran and Russia have been under attack by Western media, including the US, for years, and there have been widespread plans to create Iranophobia and Russophobia in social media and networks.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 12 =