IRNA, Sputnik to work together in fighting coronavirus

Speaking at the third committee meeting of Iran-Russia media cooperation, he added that IRNA will do its utmost to help counter the dominance of the Western media, as it has always been a forerunner in communicating, interacting and cooperating with Russian news agencies and media outlets in other fields.

The two nations of Russia and Iran have made great efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and develop all-out relations, and have shown serious resolve to that end, Norouzpour said, noting that they are still far from meeting all expectations and what should happen.

Describing the role of the two countries' media in strengthening of bilateral relations as vital and significant, he said that both Iran and Russia have been under attack by Western media, including the US, for years, and there have been widespread plans to create Iranophobia and Russophobia in social media and networks.

