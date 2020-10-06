Iran, Lebanon discuss developments in Syria, South Caucasus

Following regular and friendly contacts, I was the guest of the Ambassador of Lebanon for lunch, Qasemi wrote in his Twitter account.

This working lunch was an excellent opportunity to discuss various international topics, including developments in Lebanon, President Macron's initiative and Mr. Adib's failure to form a new government, as well as the current situation of the friendly country of Lebanon and certain other subjects such as the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and conflicts in the South Caucasus.

Rami Adwan is a young, energetic, intelligent, very diligent ambassador who is aware of the international developments and an expert ambassador for France, he noted.

9376**2050

