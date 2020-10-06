Envoy: Iran, Russia enjoy commonalities in fighting unilateralism, extremism

Speaking in the third committee meeting of Iran-Russia media cooperation, Jalali said that Iran and Russia have established strong relations, but economic and cultural ties should also be reinforced.

He stressed the important role of media in creating mutual understanding between two nations.

Jalali hailed important role of Iran-Russia media cooperation and called for holding its meetings regularly.

Iranian diplomat appreciated Russian Federation’s stance in the UNSC against US' unilateralism, saying undoubtedly political relations between the two countries will continue if economic and cultural ties support it.

