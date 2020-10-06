FM Spox: Iran ready to develop media ties with Russia

Speaking in an online Iran-Russia media cooperation committee meeting which was held on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh said "we are gathering together in a situation in which the world is changing and COVID19 has affected different political and economic aspects of the world".

He underlined the importance of the East from the political and economic aspect and also the significant role of Iran and Russia in this regard.

Referring to the impact of fake news on Iranian and Russian media, he said the image of both countries is of importance for elites and the foreign ministry is ready to reinforce cooperation with Russia.

