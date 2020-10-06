Iran to retrieve foreign debts: Gov’t spox

"The performance of debtor countries will remain in the historical memory of the Iranian people," Rabiee said during his weekly press briefing on Tuesday.

He reiterated that South Korea has deprived the Iranian people of their inalienable rights under the influence of the US policies.

"Not as a government spokesman, but as an Iranian, I tell some countries that today the courage to not accompany Trump's indisputable oppression – which will not remain- is important to the Iranian people," Rabiee added.

He went on to say that South Korea is evading the repatriation of about $8 billion in Iranian assets under various pretexts.

Referring to the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, he noted that, "Iran is very concerned about damages to the lives and property of its citizens in the border areas and in the case of repeating these events; we will not be indifferent to it by considering all the available options."

He underlined that "we call on both sides to immediately end violence and bloodshed, also pursue the implementation of international law through negotiation and diplomacy."

