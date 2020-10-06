Iran among 10 top manufacturers of radars: Cmdr

The overlap of the radars of the IRGC and the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a huge military achievement, said Brigadier-General Hajizadeh on the sidelines with the ceremony to join the Qadir radar system to Iran’s air defense force network in Yazd Province, central Iran.

These radars are able to detect stealth flying objects as far as 350 km, he said, adding that the range may increase to 1,000 km depending on the height of the flying object.

He also said that the Iranian merits are able to provide the operational forces of the country with whatever radar needed.

He added that another radar will be established in Chabahar, southeastern Iran, to increase the number of such class systems to eight.

