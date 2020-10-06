Rouhani warns against unwanted compliance with US inhumane actions

Addressing the economic coordination committee meeting on Tuesday, Rouhani said the government is determined to implement regulatory programs to control market and prices to ensure people's swift access to basic items.

He noted that the government is determined to supply goods with preferential prices.

Referring to the vivid and tangible dimensions of economic war imposed by the US, Rouhani said as the precise dimensions of the imposed war against Iran get clear, the economic aspects of it too will be known to people in the future.

