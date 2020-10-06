Official: COVID-19 kills 227  more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday that with the 227 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 27,419.

Some 4,151 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,127 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 479,825 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 394,800 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,200 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,179,338 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

