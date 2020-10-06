Defense Minister: Iranian defense industry, self-sufficient

Hatami made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to a huge factory in Mashhad which produces military and non-military teflon wires and cables.

He said that the company supplied the needs of country to produce high-quality items for application in defense, maritime, aerospace and missile industry.

Earlier, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that the defense industry is strongly supporting the armed forces to defend the independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The top Iranian general added that the country's defense industry is manufacturing advanced and modern military products, including fighter jets, drones, ballistic and precision missiles, radars, satellites, submarines, helicopters, tanks, and other defense needs and the country's defense industry have become an encouraging model for the success of civilian manufacturing sector, especially in manufacturing hospital equipment and medical devices to help cure coronavirus patients."

