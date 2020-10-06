Nat'l Library of Iran stores 900,000 documents on Tehran administration

Hamed Iranshahi said that the mentioned documents include reports about local areas in Tehran and state correspondence.

He added that the primary maps of Tehran were the military formation of the army and had no scientific basis.

The first maps which were compatible with realities of Tehran were those related to Mohammad Shah Qajar dynasty.

One of the oldest maps has been drawn by a Russian tourist named Ilya Berezin in 1848.

Iranshahi went on to say that another map of Tehran has been compiled by August Karl Krziž and under the supervision of Aliqoli Mirza Qajar.

