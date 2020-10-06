Prospects of Iran-Kuwait relations

You may think that one needs to await a bit more to find an answer to this question, but given the cordial relations between Iran and Kuwait in the past, the growing trend of relations between the two countries seems more probable than any other option.

Few after the demise of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Kuwait City to sympathize with the Kuwaiti government and nation.

During his short stay in Kuwait, the Iranian foreign minister met with the new emir of Kuwait and conveyed the condolence message of President Hassan Rouhani to him. He also met and conferred with his Kuwaiti counterpart over issues of mutual interest.

Iran and Kuwait began diplomatic relations in 1961 when Kuwait opened its embassy in Tehran.

The two countries have sometimes had icy relations which had been due to third parties: for example a reduction of relations between Iran and Kuwait following the cutting of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2015 or Kuwait’s support for Baghdad during the Iraqi aggression against Iran in 1980s.

However such icy relations have been temporary as Kuwait reopened its embassy in Tehran as soon as Iran and Iraq signed a ceasefire agreement.

On the last days of his life, Sheikh as-Sabah tried to initiate a new round of diplomatic efforts in the region.

The Kuwaiti prime minister’s address to the UN General Assembly session last month when he urged the necessity of dialogue between Tehran and Arab countries was actually in line with the policies of the late Sheikh as-Sabah who sought interaction with Iran over the past years.

Now everyone is looking to see how the new emir of Kuwait would act. The first stances of the 83-year-old Sheikh have been welcomed by regional analysts.

Translated by Ahmad Mohammadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish