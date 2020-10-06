Iranian director of short documentary among all time greatest films

Critics of the Indie Wire website, among more than 200 finalist movies, chose 111 movies as" The All-Time Greatest Films Directed by Women".

Films by Julie Dash, Chantal Akerman, Chloe Zhao, Forough Farrokhzad, Jennifer Lee, and many other female filmmakers made the list.

“Big” (Penny Marshall, 1988), “My Brilliant Career” (Gillian Armstrong, 1979), Zora Neale Hurston’s Early Ethnographic Films (1920s -30s), “First Cow” (Kelly Reichardt, 2020), “Atlantics” (Mati Diop, 2019), “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Marielle Heller, 2019), “The Farewell” (Lulu Wang, 2019) and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Eliza Hittman, 2020) are among this list.

"The House Is Black" by Forough Farrokhzad is a poetic documentary classic from 1962 all about social isolation and illness and their disproportionate effects on the dispossessed.

The film is a look at life and suffering in a leper colony and focuses on the human condition and the beauty of creation.

