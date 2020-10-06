Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 6

*** IRAN DAILY

- Iran draws up plan for resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Iran said on Monday it has drawn up a plan for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during a weekly press conference in Tehran that the proposal is based on “respecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and withdrawal of military forces from the occupied cities.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has prepared a plan that will be pursued in consultation with the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the governments of the region and its neighbors, and we hope to be able to end this war as soon as possible within the framework of this plan, which is being finalized,” he said.

- Top Iranian, Russian lawmakers discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and the chairman of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin held talks on a range of issues, especially recent developments in the region.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, the officials also discussed relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Qalibaf expressed concern about the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that it is important to stop the conflict and persuade the warring sides to settle it through dialogue.

- NIDC signs deals for lending drilling rigs to Iranian contractors

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) signed deals to lend 16 drilling rigs to five domestic companies that are working on development projects of the country’s oilfields.

The NIDC, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), is engaged in the exploration, development, and delineation drilling of oil and gas wells, Shana reported.

According to Reza Dehqan, the NIOC deputy director for development and engineering affairs, the deals were signed with Global Petrotech Kish Company, Petro Iran Development Company, Pasargad Energy Development Company, Qeshm Oil and Energy Industries, and Petrotenco Company.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Determined to Help Venezuela Overcome its Problems

As per international regulations on the inalienable right of relations between sovereign independent members of the United Nations including cooperation for fulfillment of each other’s economic needs, the Islamic Republic of Iran has kept its word to supply Venezuela with petroleum and related products.

- Iran-India Joint Production Wins Big at Lyon Festival

The French Lyon Young Film Festival has awarded Iran-India co-production ‘The Other’.

‘The Other’, co-directed by Ako Zandkarimi and Saman Hosseinpour, took home the best director award from the 5th edition of the Lyon Young filmfest, which was held on September 18 - October 2, 2020.

- Spokesman Exposes Zionist Regime’s Involvement in Yemen

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Saree, has revealed details of the links between the Zionist regime and former Yemeni president the late Ali Abdullah Saleh. Such links, he said, go back at least to the year 2000.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s tourism achieves growth despite sanctions: minister

Iran’s tourism sector achieved a growth [of almost ten percent year on year] in the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020) despite the adverse effects of the U.S. sanctions, Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said on Saturday.

“I am glad to inform you that the tourism sector of the country tried to minimize the effects of the sanctions. Despite the fact that we faced the coronavirus crisis in the last two months of the past year, [arrivals of] some 8,800,000 tourists were registered.

- Iran holds 3% share of world's top scientific articles

Iran's share of the world's top scientific articles is 3 percent, Gholam Hossein Rahimi She’erbaf, the deputy science minister, has announced.

The country’s share in the whole publications worldwide is 2 percent, he noted, highlighting, for the first three consecutive years, Iran has been ranked first in terms of quantity and quality of articles among Islamic countries.

