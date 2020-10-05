Stray bullets hitting Iran in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict rise

Ali Amiri-Rad told IRNA on Monday that on the ninth day of the conflict between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, over 10 more war bullets hit the villages of Sharafah, Mohammad Salehloo, Hamrahlu and Gholi Beglu this afternoon.

Noting that the bullets did not cause any damage as they hit non-residential areas, he expressed concern over the gathering of people to watch the war in this area, and called on people to avoid gatherings and unnecessary travels on the banks of Aras River.

Khoda Afarin border town is located 210 km northeast of Tabriz on the banks of the Aras River and on the southern side of the Nagorno-Karabakh war front.

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries last Sunday (September 27) blaming each other for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish