Iran urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to uphold int'l law

Talking to reporters late on Monday, he added, "Ensuring internal security from the border areas to the farthest point of the country is our main priority."

Iranian Armed Forces and Law Enforcement (Police force) are constantly and precisely monitoring the borders, he said, noting that neighboring countries have been warned not to damage security of border areas in any way.

Rahmani-Fazli hoped that the issue would be resolved through upholding international regulations, i.e. respecting the countries' sovereignty.

"Although some bullets hit parts of Iran, we warned them, and if this trend continues, we will issue a more serious warning again. However, we hope that no accident will happen," he said.

8072**2050

