Tehran prosecutes 45 American violators of Iranians’ rights

Baqeri-Kani referred to medical terrorism against the Iranian people, saying Iranian Judiciary's Headquarters for Human Rights in cooperation with the related bodies like Intelligence Ministry based on the law of fighting human rights violation and the US terrorism has listed names of 45 American individuals and entities and has submitted the list to Tehran prosecutor's office.

Tehran prosecutor's office will also pursue US act to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Appreciating the efforts made by Iranian medical staff, he said despite the fact that enemies are after preventing access to drug and medical requirements, Iran is still considered as pioneer in medical field.

"Unfortunately, we see that the European states are also accompanying the US in its criminal acts to impose medical and drug sanctions," he added.

Despite their criminal behavior, the US and the European countries are hiding themselves behind human rights issues.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish