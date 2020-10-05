Qalibaf calls for ending Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Speaking in a phone call with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday, Qalibaf urged the two sides to end conflicts through negotiations.

He called for developing parliamentary relations with Russia and accelerating cooperation.

Continuation of negotiations between Tehran and Moscow in regional and international fields will be effective, he said adding that Iran welcomes continuation of constructive talks.

Referring to situation resulting from the outbreak of coronavirus, he said he called for accelerating cooperation by observing health protocols.

Meanwhile, Volodin hoped for exchanging parliamentary delegations after health conditions are normal.

He noted that the Russian Duma is ready to facilitate all-out relations with Iran.

Pointing to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Karabakh, he said conflict should be resolved peacefully and through negotiations.

Both sides also stressed the importance of joint parliamentary commission’s mechanism.

9376**2050

