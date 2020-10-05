American activist: Sanctioned countries contain COVID-19 better than US

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Joe Lombardo who leads "The United National Anti-War Committee" said that Trump or anyone else infected with the coronavirus is not good news, but if he had taken effective measures, a lot of people would have been alive now, but he blames China instead.

He described Donald Trump's infection with the COVID-19 as the culmination of a failure to restrain the pandemic in the United States.

He went on to say that China took a good action when it discovered the "DNA" structure of the coronavirus; it made it available to the world. This is something the United States never does, and it seeks to make money from it if it produces the coronavirus vaccine. Instead of helping, the United States has imposed sanctions on other countries.

Referring to the US sanctions against Iran and other countries fighting the coronavirus, The US peace activist further noted that the virus does not know the border and should be contained with international cooperation. Interestingly to note that, despite the sanctions against Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran, they have shown better management to contain the coronavirus and have done better notwithstanding the lack of facilities, he added.

He reiterated that Trump acted against the medical community's view, and now he's infected with the coronavirus himself. Regarding this issue, he has a responsibility to spread the virus inside the United States and around the world.

Pointing to the coronavirus outbreak in the US and its unusual number of victims among Americans, Lombardo said that the problem is the health system of American capitalism. The government is trying to contain the coronavirus by capitalism in the market.

He noted that one state is fighting another state over the receiving of facilities, and there is no news of the national program in the US.

Lombardo stressed that the US authorities underestimate the risk of the virus, and when they expressed concern; their concern was that lower incomes and a recession would be created.

The situation in the US is getting worse and unemployment is rising. Meanwhile, the nature of the US economic system is such that it does not value the saving the humans' lives, he further noted.

US President Donald Trump has been infected with the coronavirus; it was officially announced on Friday (October 3, 2020). Trump who consistently considered as trivial coronavirus in the past seven months, refused to wear a mask and did not follow health protocols, is now in hospital, but the US has more than 210,000 dead and more than 7 million people diagnosed with the disease.

Translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

3266**2050

