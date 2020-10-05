COVID-19 kills 235 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 235 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 27,192.

Some 3,902 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,953 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 475,674 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 392,293 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,167 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

