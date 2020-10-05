Iran, Russia confer on regional developments

During the telephone conversation today, Qalibaf and Volodin discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and regional issues.

Iranian parliament speaker had said before that Iran is ready to complete the agreements between the two countries using the capacities of the Iranian parliament( Majlis).

Continuity of constructive dialogue and consultation, as well as the active participation of parliaments of both Iran and Russia will play an important role in strengthening and consolidating friendly relations in various fields of international and international relations, Qalibaf said.

On May 29 too, the Chairman of the Russian State Duma (Vyacheslav Volodin) in a message to Qalibaf called for the continuation of cooperation with the Iranian parliament.

In his message, Volodin said Russian lawmakers are after the continuation of active cooperation with Iranian MPs in line with developing relations, reinforcing regional security, and confronting challenges and threats.

