Expert: Israel aiming Iran-Turkey tension in Karabakh conflict

Speaking to IRNA, Hadi Borhani commented on Israeli footprint in Karabakh conflict, saying its aim is to follow up Zionism's ideology which establishing Jewish government in Palestine.

Israel will have no mercy on any country even the United States, he said.

When the Zionists felt threatened by USS Liberty, they bombarded the US navy technical research ship.

Relying on Israel is relying on mirage, Iranian professor reiterated.

They have taken different policies and have various interests, but, they are trying to pretend that position of Iran and Turkey is treacherous, malicious and intolerable.

They tend to make two governments lose their control and attack each other's positions of two countries are provoked and create hatred and animosity against each other.

Elaborating on the impact of UAE and Bahrain compromise with the Israeli regime on the regional security and stability and also unity in the Islamic World, Borhani said normalization of ties by Abu Dhabi and Manama has dealt serious blow to Islamic countries and Palestinian stance.

