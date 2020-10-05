Not accepting election results may lead to violence in US: Analyst

Philippe Willito said in an interview with IRNA on Monday that Trump and his wife have undergone medical treatment for contamination to Covid-19.

He said that the US presidential race is underway pointing to the Conservatives' majority of US Supreme Court Justices, said that Trump is trying to send another person from Republican Party to the Supreme Court to ensure that the majority will vote for him.

So, we will face a scenario where the loser of the election remains the President, so the situation will go to street fighting, he added.

In response to the question about strong political and election tensions in the US, this analyst answered that Trump has announced that he may reject the election results and not hand over the White House, in the opposite point, Joe Biden says that security and military forces would step in and set him down.

In the meantime, racist groups say they will go to the streets and renounce violence, he added and other parties and leftist groups are extremely concerned about the threats.

Willito said that it's the most dangerous situation I have seen in all my life since the president of Eisenhower, I think violent clashes following elections will be likely to lead the republic but will not become a major crisis for the country.

Translated by: Bahador Hosseini

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

