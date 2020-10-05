Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 5

*** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif voices Iran’s support for Kuwait in meeting with new emir

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sat down with Kuwait’s new emir, who took up the reins of the Persian Gulf state after his predecessor Sheikh Sabah died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Zarif traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit, directed by President Hassan Rouhani, the Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday.

Meeting with Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the top diplomat condoled with the Kuwaiti state and people on behalf of the Islamic Republic over the death of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

- Russia sees ‘no problem’ with S-400 sale to Iran: Envoy

Russia’s ambassador to Iran said Moscow is open to the delivery of S-400 air defense missile system to Tehran.

“Russia has no problem with the delivery of the S-400,” Levan Jagarian said in an interview with Iranian newspaper Resalat.

Jagarian said Moscow and Tehran can hammer out arms deals as of October 19 when a UN embargo on the sales of weapons to the Islamic Republic expires under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

- Iran’s five-month gasoline exports top $1b: Report

A new report shows Iran has exported a considerable amount of gasoline in the five months to August 21 as the country becomes a net exporter of the fuel some 15 years after was importing over 27 million liters per day.

IRNA said in a report that gasoline sales had amounted to more than $1 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian year.

It said gasoline came first on the list of non-oil commodities exported by Iran over the five-month period as it accounted for 7.37 percent of all revenues generated from the shipments.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Ambassador Meets Iraqi President

President of Iraq Barham Salih and Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi have discussed ways of promoting cooperation between the two neighbors.

In the Saturday meeting, they also discussed the latest political developments in the region, with both stressing the need to strengthen regional peace and security, the Iraqi president’s office said in a statement. They also stressed the need to support the Iraqi government’s efforts to protect diplomatic delegations and enforce the law.

- Third Iranian Fuel Tanker Arrives in Venezuela

The final vessel in a flotilla of three Iranian fuel tankers entered gasoline-starved Venezuela’s waters on Saturday, in the latest sign of cooperation between the two countries amid protests over shortages in the South American nation. The Faxon, carrying around 234,000 barrels of fuel, was directly north of Venezuela’s northeastern Sucre state as of 9:37 a.m. local time (1:37 p.m. GMT) on Saturday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The second vessel, the Fortune, had docked at western Venezuela’s Amuay port on Friday, the data showed. The flotilla was the second group of fuel tankers Iran has sent this year to Venezuela.

- UK Conditioning of Debt Payment Is Theft: Zarif

Iran’s foreign minister says if the British government makes payment of Iran’s outstanding debt conditional on the release of the dual British-Iranian national, Nazanin Zaghari, it would be tantamount to stealing the Iranian nation’s money.

Muhammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a Sunday interview with a Persian-language newspaper in Tehran, when asked about UK’s claim that Iran is taking Zaghari as hostage in order to force London to pay the debt it owes Tehran arising from the non-delivery of Chieftain tanks ordered by Iran’s former regime.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- U.S. foreign policy toward Iran is ‘institutionally hegemonic’, says professor

Arshin Adib-Moghaddam, a professor in global thought and comparative philosophies, believes that the U.S. foreign policy toward Iran is “institutionally hegemonic”, and that a Biden administration would in some way continue the confrontational approach.

“I have theorized that the U.S. foreign policy towards Iran as institutionally hegemonic. There are nuances of course, and there was a real difference between Obama and George W. Bush,”.

- ‘Oil refineries more than enough, focus on gas, petro-refineries’

Having abundant hydrocarbon resources, Iran has been strongly focusing on the development of its refining industry to reduce the reliance on the exports of crude oil.

To achieve this goal, the Oil Ministry has been allocating a considerable portion of the country’s budget resources to the construction of new oil refineries in various parts of the country.

-Iranian embassy in Baku deplores civilian deaths in Azeri-Armenian conflict

The Iranian embassy in Baku has issued a statement on Sunday deploring civilian casualties in the clashes between the two neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The office of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ prosecutor general reported that as of the morning of October 3, 19 innocent people have been killed, 63 wounded and 44 civilian places and facilities, as well as 181 houses, have been destroyed,” the statement said on Sunday.

