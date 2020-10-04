Persepolis defender tops in ACL Player of the Week list

“After penalty shootout drama in Saturday's match-up between Persepolis FC and Al Nassr, we now have the eight nominees for the 2020 AFC Champions League (WEST) Semi-final Toyota Player of the Week,” AFC reported.

“Persepolis defender Shojae Khalilzadeh scored highest in the ratings, with the ever-dependable centre-back earning a 6.9 after another assured performance at the back,” it added.

“Khalilzadeh's teammate Ahmad Noorollahi came next in Stats Perform's standings with the midfielder gaining a 6.8 rating following an excellent all-round display.”

Al Nassr midfielder Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem, Persepolis player, Hossein Kanaani, Al Nassr centre-back Maicon, Abdullah Al Khaibari and Osama Al Khalaf were also in the list.

Iranian football team Persepolis beat Saudi Arabia's team Al-Nasr late on Saturday to pave its way to the 2020 ACL final match.

In the first half-time, Al-Nasr scored the first goal, but Mehdi Abdi who replaced Isa Al-e Kasir scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute. The second half-time, as well as the two 15-minute extra times ended without exchanging any goal. However, Persepolis managed to beat Al-Nasr in penalty shootouts.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish