Official: South Pars phase 12 produces 14bcm gas

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Mehdi Hashemi said the 9th refinery as the first refinery of the complex finished basin repairment this year.

He noted that all the process has been made by domestic contractor and regional forces.

Hashemi went on to say that all units of phase 12 are now producing products.

Earlier, Iranian Petroleum Minister Baijan Zanganeh said that 17 phases pf South Pars Oil and Gas Field have been finalized at sea, adding that Iran with 700 mcm has outperformed Qatar in the joint gas field.

The South Pars/North Dome field is a natural-gas condensate field located in the Persian Gulf. It is by far the world's largest natural gas field.

Referring to development of joint fields as a priority, he said West Karoun oilfields production had reached 400,000 barrels per day seven years ago.

He reiterated that Iran's petrochemical production capacity will reach to 100 million tons worth $25 billion by next year.

He stated that Iran's oil products exports experienced four-fold growth compared with eight years ago.

Gas production also reached 107 million liter last year, he added.

